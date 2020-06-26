North Jackson’s all-time leading passer is now concentrating on stopping offenses from scoring points.
Will Richard, North Jackson’s starting quarterback during the 2008 and 2009 seasons, has been named the defensive coordinator at Class 7A Albertville High School.
The Sand Mountain Reporter newspaper in Albertville reported the move. Richard is entering his third season on the Albertville staff. Along with his new duties, Richard, a former graduate assistant at the University of Cincinnati, will continue to coach the Aggies’ safeties.
Richard holds North Jackson’s school records for passing yards, completions, attempts and touchdown passes. He is the son of former North Jackson assistant and current North Sand Mountain assistant coach Ivan Richard.
Heard receives UNA offer — Pisgah rising junior basketball player Molly Heard received a scholarship offer from UNA on Wednesday.
“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of North Alabama!!!!! Thank you so much @CoachTiber @ Coach_J_Ashley,” Heard wrote in a tweet that tagged UNA women’s basketball coach Missy Tiber and UNA assistant coach Josh Ashley.
Heard also holds offers from Jacksonville State and Lipscomb.
Heard, a two-time ASWA all-state player and the 2019-20 Class 3A Girls Basketball Player of the Year averaged 18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots per game last season while helping Pisgah go 31-3 and win its third straight Class 3A State Championship.
Pruett joining Ider boys basketball coaching staff — Former North Jackson and Section varsity boys basketball coach Jamie Pruett has joined Blaine Smith’s varsity boys basketball coaching staff at Ider.
Pruett, a former North Sand Mountain all-state point guard, won more than 300 games during his head-coaching career.
Pruett was Ider’s head coach from 2004-09 while also coaching the Ider girls for two seasons and taking the Hornets to the 2009 Class 2A girls state championship game.
After a three-year stint at North Jackson (2010-12), Pruett became Section’s head coach and went 119-61 in six seasons with two Jackson County Tournament championships, one Sand Mountain Tournament championships, two area championships, one Northeast Regional championship and two regional final appearances from 2013-18. His 2016 team lost to eventual state champion Lanett in the Class 2A boys state semifinals while his last Section lost to eventual state champion Lanett in the regional finals.
Smith, Pruett’s nephew, worked as an assistant for Pruitt at Section for three seasons. The Pisgah alum is entering his second season as Ider’s head coach.
North Jackson softball assistant named to newspaper’s All-Decade Team — Callie Pendley Porter, as assistant softball coach at North Jackson, has been selected to the Times-Daily (Florence) newspapers All-Shoals area Softball Decade Team for 2010-19.
The former Haleyville High School standout batted .495 as a junior and .438 with 55 steals as a senior. She played collegiately at Columbia State Community College and Martin Methodist College. She is married to North Jackson head baseball coach Cole Porter.
