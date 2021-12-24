Jackson County lost one of its coaching legends recently.
Former Stevenson and North Jackson varsity boys basketball coach Carl Bain died on Dec. 22. He was 89.
Bain, a U.S. veteran and a Class of 2017 Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame inductee, was a 1951 Pisgah High School graduate who played college basketball at Southern Union Community College and the University of Central Arkansas before becoming a coaching staple at Stevenson High School.
Bain was Stevenson’s varsity boys basketball coach from 1972-1988 and served as the school’s first varsity girls basketball coach in 1977. He led the Stevenson boys program to seven Jackson County Tournament championships in a nine-year span, winning titles in 1980-83 and 1986-88.
Bain also directed Stevenson to the state tournament four times, including one state semifinal appearance.
Bain was also the first varsity boys basketball coach at North Jackson High School following the consolidation of Stevenson and Bridgeport High Schools in 1988.
Bain was named Jackson County Coach of the Year three times and finished his career with a 339-178 record. The gymnasium at Stevenson Middle School is named in his honor.
