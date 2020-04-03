The Scottsboro Rec*Com is currently closed to the public until at least April 17. However, three Rec*Com employees have been providing childcare for city employees at the complex.
Scottsboro Mayor Robin Shelton confirmed that earlier this week, saying he made that decision.
“When we realized school would be out an extended period like it has been, we wanted to provide a place for our employees’ children to be under safe supervision while those workers could continue to come to work,” said Shelton.
Shelton said, from what he’s been told, the largest number of children has been four.
“It has to be school age children, and they have to bring their own meals,” said Shelton.
Council President Patrick Stewart said he’s received several calls from city employees concerned with the danger due to the current coronavirus.
“I have talked with the mayor,” said Stewart. “I told him the concerns told to me. He said it was his decision, and it is an operational decision.”
Stewart said he concern was putting employees and children in a dangerous situation.
Shelton said city workers leave their children at the Rec*Com, under supervision, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“I feel like it was the right thing to do for our employees,” said Shelton.
