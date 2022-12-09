Due to expected rain Saturday, the Scottsboro Christmas Parade has been moved to Monday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Lineup will be at 5 p.m.
If anyone who has signed up is now unable to participate, call Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 256-259-5500.
The theme for this year’s parade is the ’12 Days of Christmas.’ The Parade Marshal will be Raymond Brandon, who has portrayed Santa Claus at the parade for more than 20 years in addition to other great acts of service for our Veteran community. The parade will begin at the Trammell Football Stadium and end at the Square.
