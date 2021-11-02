The murder trial of Keith Shirey, of Dutton, charged in the death of his father four years ago, got underway earlier this week.
A Jackson County jury was struck on Tuesday morning to hear evidence in the May 24, 2017 death of Charles Shirey. Law enforcement, at the time, said the murder took place at Charles Shirey’s residence on County Road 372 in Dutton. He was 78 years old at the time of his death, which was determined to be caused by blunt force trauma.
A two-year investigation lead to the arrest of Keith Shirey, who was arrested and released on a $250,000 bond.
The trial, presided over by Circuit Judge John Graham, is expected to last more than a week. Keith Shirey is being represented by Joe Espy III, of Birmingham.
