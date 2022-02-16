People in Jackson County now have another way to alert 9-1-1 in case of emergency.
Johnny Robinson, the county’s 9-1-1 director, said the county has had the capability to accept text messages in emergency situations for about two years. However, he added, a lot of people haven’t known.
“If you can call, call us,” said Robinson. “There are times, though, a call might not be possible. For instance, if someone is in your home, you can’t make any noise, you can text rather than call.”
Robinson said texting can be a great option for the hearing impaired and also those with a speech impairment to more easily access 9-1-1 when needed.
“We can communicate back and forth with text messages the same as a call,” he added.
Dispatchers will text, asking for location of emergency, name and address and what is going on, Robinson said. If you can’t answer, information will be used to locate you.
“We are going to do anything we can to help,” said Robinson. “Someone calling us is going through the worst day of their life. It needs to be quick and simple as possible.”
Texting should be considered a second option to dialing 9-1-1. Calling remains the most efficient, said Robinson.
Text if you are deaf, hearing or speech impaired, have been abducted or are in a dangerous domestic abuse situation.
