Children across Jackson County will be heading back to school soon, and the Scottsboro and Jackson County annual Food for Thought fundraiser is underway. Food for Thought is a coalition of food backpack programs in Jackson County and Scottsboro City schools with the purpose of raising funds for children at risk of weekend hunger. These backpack programs provide food for the county’s most food insecure school-aged children.
Mary K Carlton, Board President of the Nourish One Child non-profit organization said they saw a significant increase in both the cost of food and number of children served for the 2022-2023 school year. A typical bag of food that goes home with the child costs $7.50 to $8.00. With the rising cost of food and number of children needing food, the need for funds has greatly increased.
“It is such an important fundraiser to all of the county and city school programs,” Carlton said. “25 percent of the children are food insecure, and with all of the rising food costs, this year is especially important. It’s unbelievable to see the rising cost. Food costs have gone up so much—groceries went up from $1,800 to $3,000 a week this year for the same amount of food.”
Seven years ago, Representative Tommy Hanes convened a group of community and school representatives to form a county wide coalition of food backpack programs called Food for Thought. The purpose was to raise funds to support all the programs. The funds raised have grown from $10,000 in the first year to $45,000 last year.
Community partners include the Jackson County Legislative Delegation with the support of State Senator Steve Livingston and State Representative Mike Kirkland, Impact Learning Center and Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
“We are just thankful for all of the grants and donations made to Nourish One Child for the Food for Thought program,” Carlton said.
Carlton said there are several ways you can help. Donations can be made at the register at all three Bruce’s Foodland stores located in Scottsboro, Stevenson and Section during the month of July.
“This is our fourth year, and we are taking donations for a whole month this year,” Carlton said. “We are also giving the opportunity to ‘round up’ at the grocery stores to help increase donations. The Food for Thought coalition fundraiser is helping to feed 1,030 kids this year.”
Also, First Southern State Banks located in Stevenson, Scottsboro and Higdon will be collecting donations in the lobby and drive-thru windows from July 15 through Aug. 15.
Last year over 1,000 children benefited from the funds raised. Every school in Jackson County and Scottsboro City is served by a backpack program.
“All schools in Jackson County receive funds for Food for Thought,” Carlton said. “If someone wants to designate a specific school for donation, they can do so and it goes to the backpack program. We just want to remind everyone this is strictly a volunteer based program.”
Donations can also be mailed to: Jackson County Legislative Office at 100 E. Peachtree Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768. Checks should be payable to Nourish One Child, designated to Food For Thought. Donations can also be made online at: www.nourishonechild.com and designate your contribution to Food for Thought.
For more information, contact Mary K Carlton at 256-599-9422 or the Legislative office at 256-218-3090.
