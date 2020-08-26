Darbi Dudley
Scottsboro High School Junior
This week’s outstanding youth is active in several school organizations and is also an athlete. Darbi Dudley is a junior at Scottsboro High School.
Darbi is a member of the Scottsboro High School Top Cats, the Interact Club, and FTA (Future Teachers of America). She is also a member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) and serves as vice president.
Darci was selected as Miss FCCLA for the 2019-2020 school year.
In addition to her club activities, this young lady is also an athlete. Darbi is a member of the Varsity Volleyball Team.
“I’m very ready to go back to school,” says Darbi. “I have missed the whole school experience. Normal school to me is attending class in person with my classmates and teachers and attending the school functions that go along with it.”
Darbi says that English and literature are her favorite school subjects.
“I like to read,” she adds.
This busy teen has been babysitting three to five days a week and assisting with filing at Thornberry Insurance Agency.
When Darbi has free time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and playing volleyball. She also enjoys long naps and taking care of her pets.
Darbi has not yet finalized her plans for after high school. She is considering pursuing a degree in education or maybe something in criminal justice.
This outstanding teen is the younger daughter of Brad and Farrah Dudley. Her sister, Daylee, is a 2020 graduate of Scottsboro High School. Her grandparents are Ann and the late Mac Dudley of Hollywood and Morris and Anita Dean of Dutton.
She has three dogs named Dexter, Duke, and Layker, and two cats, Dottie and Rosa. She is a member of First Baptist Church.
