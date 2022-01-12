Alyssa Morris
Woodville High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is a two sport athlete and an honor student. Alyssa Morris is a senior at Woodville High School.
Alyssa has maintained an All A average throughout high school. She is a member of the Beta Club and Students for Christ.
This young lady is a member of the volleyball team. She is also a cheerleader and serves as a co-captain.
Not only has Alyssa worked hard on her high school academics, she has also been taking courses through Northeast Alabama Community College. She has already earned over 17 credit hours at Northeast.
Science is Alyssa’s favorite school subject.
“Knowing the unknown is interesting,” she adds.
In addition to keeping up her academics and sports activities, Alyssa also has a part-time job. She works as a server at Rosa’s Kitchen.
When this busy teen has free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She also likes reading, writing, and singing. She is especially talented in singing and writing.
As a high school senior, Alyssa is looking to her future after graduation. She will be attending Jacksonville State University where she plans to major in forensic investigation.
She is planning a career in forensic investigation and behavioral analysis.
Alyssa attends Faith Covenant Church of Christ. There, she is active in the Engage Youth Group.
This active teen is the daughter of Desiree Sparks and Timothy Morris and has a younger brother, Avery Arnold. Her grandparents are Rosalie Scharf, Richard Stander and Sheila Martin.
Alyssa has several pets. Stella is her Australian Shepherd. She has two cats named Garcia and Delilah. Her beloved hamster was named Fernando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.