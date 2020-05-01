For more than a week now, those traveling to and from Section and Scottsboro, up or down Sand Mountain, have been stuck in traffic.
On most days, especially in the afternoon, motorists can expect a wait time of at least 30 minutes, especially leaving Scottsboro to go up the mountain.
Seth Burkett, a public information director for the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) told me earlier this week the resurfacing project on Highway 35 is expected to last until early to mid-summer.
To me, that means at least through May and possibly June.
There is no question Highway 35, up Sand Mountain, needs work. And, thankfully, that work is now taking place.
Wiregrass Contracting is working on the $2.6 million resurfacing project, six days a week, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., according to road signs.
Burkett said a lot of work remains, including paving binder and wearing layers and the open-graded friction course surface, which reduces spray and hydroplaning on the mountainside during wet conditions.
The issues for most, though, remain the wait times. Literally, vehicles will be lined up all the way back at Lakeside Grocery, awaiting to move forward.
The pressing questions are can workers not work at night? In a lot of places, work on roads take place late at night to early morning when traffic is light.
Maybe that’s not an option here.
Another question is why can’t they open the left lane going toward Sand Mountain, so motorists can easily get to Highway 40?
Going from Section to Scottsboro can be a lot easier because motorists can go down Highway 40.
I must travel up the mountain soon.
I dread it.
DeWayne Patterson is the editor and publisher of the Sentinel. He can be reached by email to dewayne.patterson@jcsentinel.com.
