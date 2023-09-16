Highland Medical Center (HMC) President Ashley Pool recently spoke to the Scottsboro Lions Club. Highlands has about 829 staff members and is the 2nd largest employer in Jackson County. Pool talked about the many services and capabilities offered by HMC and physicians that have recently become a part of HMC. Lion John Powell thanks Pool. Also shown are HMC’s Monica Hancock (2nd from right) and Brooke Davis (far right), Executive Director, Operations.
