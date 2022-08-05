First United Methodist Church (FUMC) of Scottsboro will be having its 151st anniversary celebration this month.
The church’s sesquicentennial (150th) was postponed because of COVID-10 restrictions imposed during last year’s Omicron Variant outbreak.
On Saturday, Aug. 13, the church’s members 80 of age and over are invited to a special luncheon at noon. The boys and girls choir will sing at this event.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, all members, past members, past clergy and staff are invited to gather on the front lawn under a huge tent to celebrate. There will be free catered food, music and most of all, fellowship. Games and activities will be provided that day.
On Sunday, Aug. 28, everyone will gather again for an 11 a.m. worship in the sanctuary for one service. Former pastors and families are also invited to that service.
Following the worship service, a free meal in the fellowship hall will be prepared by United Methodist Women and United Methodist Men. Attendees must RSVP all meal invitations.
“I am very excited to be part of the planning of this celebration,” said Mary K Carlton, event chair. “I have had the opportunity to go back in time through pictures, articles and directories and discover how much FUMC has meant to this community.”
“Help us celebrate this special time at Scottsboro FUMC,” added Dr. Steven Screws, the church’s pastor. “We have the great joy of being church family together at Scottsboro FUMC—a family of faith, hope and love in Christ expressed to each other and reaching out in the community and the world. We truly have open hearts, open minds and open doors. Our ministries reach out in the name of Christ. We invite you to be a part of our church family.”
The church is located at 1105 South Broad Street. Visit the website at fumcsottsboro.org or call 256-574-2545 for more information. Check out the church’s Facebook page at Scottsboro First United Methodist Church.
