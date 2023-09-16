The annual Hytop Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 at the town’s park. A family fun night will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, September 22.
Miranda Clayton, who helps organize the event, said the fall festival has been a town favorite for many years. In the beginning it consisted of music, food and door prizes donated by local business.
“The town paid for it all, and asked for nothing in return,” she said.
Eventually, the town had to stop hosting the event due to funding. But a few years ago the park board decided to bring back the old tradition.
“We decided to try our hand at a festival with a vendor show,” Clayton said. “The first year went better than we hoped, so we have continued to do it.”
Last year the town decided to add an extra night of fun, and they call it Family Fun Night. There are no vendors at the Friday night event, but the local fire department will be selling hotdogs and funnel cakes and there will be inflateables for children to enjoy at no charge.
“We feel like it is a good opportunity for everyone to get together, and the kids enjoy playing,” Clayton said.
On Saturday, 28 vendor booths will be set up at the park, including local artists, boutiques, crafters and a local restaurant. Kona Ice will be onsite, and there will also be door prizes, pumpkin painting, a corn hole tournament and face painting.
Clayton said the town would not be able to host the event without the help of citizens from Hytop and Skyline communities.
“I would encourage people to come enjoy a day of food, fun and supporting our local vendors,” Clayton said. “I just can’t tell. You how excited I am for this year.”
Hytop Park is located at 29010 AL HWY 79. Admission to the festival is $3 for those 13 and older. Children younger than 13 will be admitted for free. A weekend pass for 13 and older is $5.
