The ARC of Jackson County is looking forward to hosting its annual Wesley Baker Memorial Golf Tournament.
“It’s the biggest fundraiser for the ARC each year,” said Sara Haynes, ARC administrator. “We think it’s really special.”
The tournament is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 19 at Plantation Golf Course, located at 67 Plantation Pointe Road in Scottsboro.
The first order of the day will be participation in a delicious bbq lunch, Haynes explained. When golfers finish their lunches, there will be a four-man scramble with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
One of the best parts of the day will be after the golfing ends, and everyone will get a chance to try Ann Gant’s homemade ice cream.
“We do around 12 freezers, and everyone enjoys it,” Haynes said.
The tournament is named for Wesley Baker, an individual who enjoyed the services offered through the Jackson County ARC for many years and who enjoyed being a part of his community.
“He had a close relationship with the firefighters, and everybody knew Wesley,” Haynes said. “He was just a great guy.”
Baker enjoyed the golf tournament each year.
“He was there every year. He couldn’t actually play golf, but he would get the putter and get out there.” Haynes remembered.
Haynes said wherever Baker went, he would promote the ARC.
“He told his friends how good the ARC was, and when it came time for the golf tournament he would tell all his friends they need to play,” she said.
After Baker passed away, the ARC board decided to change the name as a way to honor what he had meant to the organization.
“A lot of people would remember him. He always advocated for the ARC,” Haynes said.
Proceeds from the tournament help fund an array of services provided by ARC, including transportation.
The entry fee for each golfer is $75 and numerous prizes will be awarded.
To register or get more information, cal the ARC at 256-259-1603.
The rain date for this event will be Thursday, November 16, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.