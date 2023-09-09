Christmas Charities of Jackson County will accept this year’s applications September 18- September 22 for most locations. Applicants must meet federal poverty guidelines to apply and need to bring social security cards and proof of address for all family members. Current bills, invoices or driver’s licenses can be used as proof of address, according to Christmas Charities of Jackson County president Robbie Copenhaver.
There will be no makeup dates this year and no late applications will be accepted.
Copenhaver said signs will be placed near and around sign-up locations to help ensure that those who qualify for assistance won’t forget to apply.
“We try and contact as many people as we possibly can, because we don’t want to miss anybody,” Copenhaver said.
Copenhaver said one of the goals of Christmas Charities is to make sure that no one goes without a gift on Christmas morning.
“I don’t want one child in this whole county to go without something to open up for Christmas Day,” he said. “That’s our goal, to make sure everybody can open up a gift. That goes along with seniors under the poverty line and people with disabilities as well. We want to reach every single person that will qualify, and we don’t want to leave anyone out.”
The organization’s goal for the past three years has been to adopt every single person and family that applies for assistance.
“The last three years we have gotten every one of the families adopted. In the whole county, not one person (who applied) was not adopted,” said Copenhaver. “We are going for four years in a row this Christmas.”
After applications are approved, adoptions will be open to the public in early November.
Families are encouraged to apply at the location nearest their homes.
Dutton - Dutton Town Hall and Library on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Flat Rock/ North Sand Mountain/ Bryant - Community Full Gospel, County Road 14 in Flat Rock on Thursday and Friday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Pisgah/ Rosalie - Pisgah Baptist Church on Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Scottsboro/ Hollywood/ Woodville/ Paint Rock/ Paint Rock Valley/ Langston/ Skyline - Jackson County DHR “Brownwood.” 305 Bingham Street Monday- Friday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Section/Macedonia - Section Town Hall on Tuesday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Stevenson/ Fackler - Michael Scott Learning Center on Monday 2-7 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The following locations will hold application hours at a later date.
Rosalie Community Center on Wednesday Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 28 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Bridgeport - Bridgeport Lions Club Building on October 10 and 12. 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
