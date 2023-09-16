The Dutton Library may be small, but it is mighty in the way it serves the community. Library director Dianne Romans and librarian Donna Mount work side by side each day to ensure that the library runs efficiently and offers patrons everything a good library should.
“We are the only public library on the east side of the Tennessee River in Jackson County,” Romans said, adding that the library is not only for the citizens of Dutton.
“We are happy to have anybody,” Mount said, adding that people come from other parts of the mountain as well.
The library was established in October of 2007 after members of the town council saw the need for such a service. The library opened its doors in March of 2008. It is currently housed in the same building as Dutton Town Hall, but in the early days it was located down the street at the home of Vergie Chambers. Chambers had been a teacher at Dutton School for fifty years, and it meant a lot to the town to be able to use her home as its first library.
The library has come a long way since its early days.
“When we started, we had one table and a box of books,” Romans jokes.
Now, though the library is only one room, books of all genres adorn the bookshelves that line nearly every wall. It is the cozy dream of anyone who loves a good book nook.
Soon after it was established, the library won the Alabama League of Municipalities Quality of Life award, which honored the library’s efforts to reach the rural area in a positive way.
“We are proud of that,” Romans said.
As a part of the Alabama Public Library Service, the Dutton Community Library offers a summer reading program for children each summer.
“It gives the kids who are out of school activities,” Romans said. “When I was a kid I would have loved somewhere to go like this.”
This past summer, children were able to see a magic show and witness a balloon artist.
“We also want them check out books, and we read to them during that time,” Romans said.
The library also hosts preschool children in the fall and in the spring. This is now a hands on experience for youngsters.
“(APLS) wants us to teach children not by having them sit still at a table, but by having them interact. They want them to participate in activities, and they love it,” Mount said.
The library also takes part in the National Night Out, which is a drug and crime prevention program.
“We are really proud of that,” Romans said. “We always have a booth and give away books and school supplies.”
For adults, the library hosts an adult book read.
“We meet once every three months,” Romans said. “Sometimes we even have the author visit our meetings.”
In addition to helping people find a good book to read and hosting events throughout the year, the library also offers a place for individuals to come use a computer for free or to get help doing things online, like filing for social security or unemployment benefits.
A big part of Romans’ role at the library involves doing reports and overseeing the library, but her favorite part is putting on programs for the community. Throughout the year she helps organize a Christmas program, Halloween program and even an Easter egg hunt.
“It takes a lot of organization, but I like doing it so I don’t see it as a lot of work,” Romans said.
Mount handles day to day tasks, like checking out books for patrons.
“I enjoy the people,” Mount said. “That’s my favorite part.”
The library hopes to expand soon, with the construction of an additional room.
“We already have the plans, and the library will be twice the size it is now,” Romans said.
The library is open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.