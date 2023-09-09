It is almost that time of year again, when you get out your “Q” bib and head to the courthouse square in downtown Scottsboro. The SCottsboro BBQ Festival is always held on the second Saturday of October, this year it lands on the 14th. The festival is hosted by Scottsboro Community Events, Inc.
“We close off the square to just foot traffic to make room for the thousands who attend,” said Board Member of SCE and Vendor Coordinator, Vickie Sanders, “There is something for everyone. It is a slice of small-town Americana. Many different events happen simultaneously and it is a full day of fun.”
While there is plenty of barbecue to be eaten at the street festival it does sell more than just barbecue. Other food vendors will have turkey legs, hamburgers, gourmet hotdogs, Mexican fare, roasted corn on the cob, boiled peanuts, beignets, chicken-on-a-stick, and more. Eateries on the square include Payne’s Soda Fountain and Variety Bake Shop, they will also be open for business.
With over 160 vendors visitors can browse through booths that range from refurbished vintage items, antiques, collectibles, artisans, crafters, boutique merchandise, cottage food items, new merchandise, and more. “We do not allow yard sales at the festival,” said Sanders. “We do have vendors who sell hair bows, handmade jewelry, various woodworking items, walking sticks, birdhouses, dog treats, cornhole boards, women and children’s boutique clothing, and a lot more.”
Other activities include a dog contest, corn hole tournament, car show, a judged BBQ contest, kids fun zone, and more. The aroma of barbeque is not the only thing that fills the air. Bluegrass, Southern Rock and Roll, and Country tunes will also fill the air throughout the day.
The kids zone offers bouncy house, professional face painting, bungie jump ride, rock climbing wall, catch and release fishing, pumpkin bowling, and more. There is a fee for some of the activities.
The car show presents over 100 unique automobiles. The car show is hosted by the car club Jackson County Cruisers (Alabama). All types of vehicles are welcome. There is a $20 entry fee. About 40 awards will be given away. Registration is 8:00 a.m., awards at 12:30 p.m., for more information call Ralph Goode at 256-647-1880.
The “Square” is located at 102 E. Laurel St. Scottsboro. Hours are: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. The festival is hosted by Scottsboro Community Events Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Proceeds from the festival help support various causes: Jackson County Spay & Neuter, Nourish One Child, Scottsboro Boys and Girls Club, a children’s backpack program which gives groceries for weekends and school breaks, as well as additional charitable causes.
A concierge tent for vendors will be on site to assist with any questions.
“We try to be as available as possible to our vendors,” said Sanders.
The website www.scottsborobbqfestival.com was experiencing some technical difficulties. Those interested in registering as a vendor may contact Vickie Sanders at 256-599-6767. Follow on Facebook “Scottsboro BBQ Festival.”
