The Section, Alabama 48th annual Labor Day celebration is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 4. The annual event is always held on the first Monday in September in Section. The event is free to attend.
“Plans are still being finalized to include previous activities from past celebrations,” said Town Clerk Paige Stevens.
Prior Labor Day celebrations included a car show, musical entertainment, a toddler walk pageant, inflatables, volleyball, pony rides, face painting, cornhole, horseshoes, bingo, 5K run, dancing and food.
“We generally have music all day long at the event,” said Stevens. “The Muddy Water Band, Bottom Holler Band, Elisha Tatum and Derek Whisenant are just some of the confirmed musicians so far for this year. We generally have some gospel music too. We encourage attendees to bring a lawn chair to the pavilion and enjoy the free musical entertainment.”
The 5K run starts at 8 a.m. and at approximately 10 a.m. the National Anthem kicks-off the event. The day ends with a street dance at 6 p.m. and fireworks at approximately 8 p.m.
“This event helps local churches, clubs, schools and other organizations to raise funds,” said Section Mayor Rick Hanback. “The city council and myself are determined to keep these children’s activities at the Labor Day festival free and to use this venue for local organizations to raise funds by selling food and other items.”
Businesses may donate to the festival and have a sign placed at the event, advertising their business in recognition of their support. Any churches, schools, clubs, etc. that wants to sell items at the event to raise funds needs to be at the Section Town Hall meeting on Aug. 1 at 6:00 p.m. when the city council will be finalizing plans for the festival.
“We appreciate the support of the community and the businesses,” Hanback said. “The city spends thousands of dollars to make this a nice occasion for the community.”
The festival takes place at the park across from the Section Town Hall, which is located at 72 Dutton Road in Section.
Section also has two annual parades, a Mennonite farmer’s market, Weathington Park on the Tennessee River and several other annual events. Follow Town of Section on Facebook for updated information. For more information on the Labor Day event call Paige Stevens at Section City Town Hall at 256-228-3280.
DID YOU KNOW?
Labor Day was declared a national holiday in 1894 and is observed on the first Monday in September. The roots of Labor Day grew out of violent clashes between labor and police during the Haymarket Riot in 1886, when thousands of workers in Chicago took to the streets to demand an eight-hour workday.
