On Sept. 16 from 12 to 2 p.m., the Beauty and the Beast Fund will be holding their fifth annual Zumbathon at the Scottsboro Rec*Com.
It will cost $15 at the door, with door prizes available for all participants, with an assortment of gift baskets, certificates and two to three “large prizes”, with two treadmills being among the prizes last year.
“We raise about $10,000 each year so that’s really a good fundraiser. We try to get some corporate sponsors and then we get a lot of door prizes. We have a lot of participants, it’s just a fun afternoon,” Beauty and the Beast chair Ann Looney said. “It’s a fun filled day. Lots of music, laughter, dancing and fabulous door prizes. It’s always a lot of fun.”
The fundraiser was initially started by Leslie Phillips, who taught Zumbathon classes at the Rec*Com and over the years, the fundraiser has grown to be one of the Beauty and the Beast Fund’s largest fundraisers for the year, with this year’s being the only fundraiser they have planned outside of regular public donations.
“(Phillips) is a ball of energy and a go getter. She gets this thing going and it’s always a success because of her,” Looney said.
The Beauty and the Beast Fund is a non-profit organization that seeks to assist women diagnosed with breast cancer, offering some money to assist where they can as well as giving them a network of breast cancer survivors for support.
“We’re still helping a lot of people. It’s just a very worthwhile organization that helps a lot of people. We’re very fortunate to have this in Jackson County,” Looney said.
