Equestrians interested in joining or watching a rodeo are invited to Young Guns Junior Rodeo on Aug. 26, Sept. 23 and Oct. 14. The horsemen event is held at the Hidden Springs Arena located at 4684 County Road 60 in Pisgah. The rodeo starts at 10 a.m. and typically concludes about 7 p.m. The rodeo is free to attend.
The rodeo is produced by Todd and Christine Graham. The YGJR currently has 178 members from Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi. The event is for both boys and girls, ages 1-19. The rodeo takes place generally from April-Sept. and sometimes into Oct.
“We start them out young,” Christine Graham said. “We have two-year-olds that participate in the goat tail ribbon pull, stick-horse race, and dummy roping.”
Christine Graham said they never expected the high turnout of members.
“We thought initially maybe 75 members would sign up,” Graham said. “We are so pleased to see the interest young ones have in joining the rodeo. The rodeo was just started two years ago.” Membership for Young Guns is $25 per person, discount rate for multiple children. The Association is a non-profit.
Both Todd and Christine were raised riding horses and involved in rodeo. “Todd rode bulls and I raced the barrels. My father had an annual wagon train in Rosalie,” Christine said. “We would have nearly 5,000 people come out for that wagon train event.”
Todd and Christine have spent most of their lives keeping their children, Mikhayla and Cody, involved in horsemanship. They feel nurturing children to become involved in something helps them to become successful adults. “We taught them that winning is not the most important thing,” Graham said. “We taught them that hard work comes with great rewards. Our Association is founded on Christian principles.”
Their daughter Mikhayla shares their vision by teaching riding lessons.
On September 16, a Quarter Auction joint fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. at the Hidden Springs Arena. Admission is $10 and includes meal and bidding paddle. All proceeds go to the Young Guns Junior Rodeo Association and the Rosalie Rescue Squad. The Rosalie Rescue Squad is present at the rodeo events. For more information call the number listed below or 256-605-7253.
The arena is covered, those watching are not under covered roof. A handicapped tent is available for those needing it. Attendees may bring a canopy and lawn chairs. Food is available at the arena. Vendors who sell Western Wear, horse tack, and other related items, other than food, may call the number listed to register to sell items at the rodeo.
For more information call 256-605-1245, email younggunsjuniorrodeo@gmail.com, follow Young Guns Junior Rodeo Association on Facebook or visit their website at www.younggunsjuniorrodeo.com.
