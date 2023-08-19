The Scottsboro Three Arts Club will be hosting the 50th Art Sunday on Sept. 3, at King Caldwell Park. The Labor Day weekend event has been a treasured community gathering since 1973, and always takes place on the Sunday of the Labor Day weekend. The Three Arts Club is working hard to make this celebration the biggest yet.
Artists and craftsmen of all trades exhibit and sell their merchandise. Activities also include live music, food vendors and a children's activity area. Public Relations Representative of the Three Arts Club Meg Nippers said, "The club is excited to welcome local artist, John Warr, who is our current longest-attending vendor. This will be Warr's 43rd year at the show."
Nippers continued, "We have expanded the types of art we include in the event. At one time we only allowed original artisans and craftsmen. Now we welcome vendors who make ornaments, t-shirts, and other items."
The number of vendors and artisans varies from year-to-year, attendees can expect over 90 vendors this year. The products include paintings, jewelry, clothing and much more. There will also be food vendors throughout the day. The 360-photo booth will also be there and will be free for event-goers. Donations for the photo booth will be accepted. A 360 photo booth is actually a video booth featuring a camera that rotates around a platform where guests stand, pose or dance.
"The mission of Three Arts Club is mainly to support local artists and local schools," said Nippers.
Many programs and institutions benefit from Scottsboro Three Arts funding, such as: Violin lessons for 3rd grade students, field trips to plays, ballets, and symphonies, college scholarships for a graduating senior, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, the IMPACT Learning Center, Scottsboro Public Library, and Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County.
Those desiring to be a vendor at this year's event can receive a reduced rate to commemorate the 50th anniversary. A $50 vendor fee is available if vendors register on or before Aug. 25, afterwards the fee will be $100 per space. Vendors are welcome to register day-of event, if spaces are still available. Register now by emailing 3artsclub@gmail.com.
The Art Club marks off spaces on the Wednesday before the event. For more information contact 3artsclub@gmail.com or go to Facebook; Scottsboro Three Arts Club.
There is a $3 entrance fee for adults, school-age children are $2, children 5 and under are free admittance. The club sells their T-shirts, those wearing the Art Sunday T-shirt to the event are admitted for free. To purchase this year's t-shirt go to 3artsclub@gmail.com.
King Caldwell Park is located at 1004 S. Broad St, Scottsboro. Art Sunday is from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.