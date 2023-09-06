Mountain Valley Playhouse will be holding auditions for “Not My Cup of Tea” on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Fellowship Campus of the First United Methodist Church in Scottsboro.
They’re calling for three adult women (or old enough to pass for an adult). No experience is necessary for the audition and participants will be called to read aloud with other participants and fill out a contact form.
“Not My Cup of Tea” is a comedy play where an old maid, her sister and their mother plot to kill each other, with many attempts falling short along the way due to a comedy of errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.