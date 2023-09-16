Secrets of the Blue Zone is becoming a topic of conversation. On Friday, September 22, Trained Blue Zone Coach and Travel Advisor, Dana Garner will present EatWritePackLight, Secrets of the Blue Zone.
The subject got worldwide attention in 2005 when New York Times bestselling author, Dan Buettner did the cover story for National Geographic Magazine’s November issue. Buettner is an explorer, educator, author, producer, and public speaker, he has studied Blue Zones for 20-plus years.
The Blue Zone is a list of places around the world where clusters of people with increased longevity not only survive, but also thrive. The Secrets of the Blue Zones docuseries is now streaming on Netflix. “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” takes members around the world to investigate the diet and lifestyles of those living the longest lives. The documentary explores how the research is being applied in communities across the United States.
Scientists discovered the groupings of centenarians and Buettner coined the phrase Blue Zone. The five blue zones are Okinawa Prefecture, Japan; Nuoro Province, Sardinia, Italy; the Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica; Icaria, Greece; and Loma Linda, California, United States.
In 2008, Buettner designed a plan to apply Blue Zones principles to an American Town. He auditioned five cities and chose Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the AARP/Blue Zones Vitality Project. According to Buettner the results revealed the community shed 12,000 pounds and health care costs appeared to drop 40 percent.
In 2013 Garner trained under Buettner where she learned why the areas are labeled blue zones, the similarities of each zone, and how to apply the basic principles. These are some of the points she shares at her presentation. “There are people in many places who live to be 100,” said Garner. “What makes the Blue Zones so interesting is the amount of people in one area who achieve this and the fact that they live active lives so late in life.”
Garner and her husband, James have visited some of the blue zones and have plans to continue visiting these areas to gain more understanding of the people who thrive in these locations. Garner said she has personally witnessed elderly people in these zones dancing, hiking up hills, and exhibiting agility that is not normally seen in people of their age.
Garner will prepare light fare for those in attendance. “I prepare a traditional Sardinian meal that is an example of the way many centenarians commonly eat,” said Garner. Garner can be followed on Facebook @ Eat Write Pack Light.
Registration is required to attend the lunch-n-learn. The presentation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce located at 407 E. Willow St., Scottsboro. To register for this free event call: 256-259-5500.
