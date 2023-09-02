On Friday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m., Bridgeport will hold the kickoff rally for its 30th anniversary of the Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride.
The Trail of Tears has generated millions of dollars in tourism for the area as well has raising money and awareness for the Designation of the Trail of Tears and scholarships for many American Indian Students.
At the kickoff rally, food and vendors will be present, with cash giveaways for $500 being drawn four times each hour for $10, with whoever draws the number not having to be present to win.
The event will start at 3 p.m. with the motorcycle ride coming from Cherokee, North Carolina.
Jerry David, Founder of Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride and published author of “Riding to Remember-Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride” having a book signing at the event in Bridgeport.
Bands will be begin to play at 6 p.m., with a fireworks show starting after the bands as well.
The ride will leave Bridgeport at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 for the ride to Waterloo, where there is free camping and events.
