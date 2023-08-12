National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event. It was established by Matt Peskin in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and has been held annually since August of 1984.
The event began simply with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. The first NNO involved 2.5 million residents across 400 communities in 23 states. In the past 39 years it has grown to over 38 million residents in 17,000 communities.
The purpose of the festival is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement. Also, to bring back a true sense of community. The intent is to rediscover community, with the resolve to build safer neighborhoods. The event is about sending out the message of neighborhood camaraderie.
The NNO is held in different ways. Some neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or other events along with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more.
Dutton is one of 34 cities in Alabama to host NNO. The town's population is less than 500 and the town sits on just under one square mile, but the small town has a big heart for its citizens. Dutton sits proud on a list of 34 cities that host NNO which includes Huntsville, Birmingham, and Montgomery.
While many cities host NNO in the month of August, Dutton has changed their celebration to October 3. It is hoped that the cooler temperatures of October will be more agreeable to those attending.
The event is free and Dutton City Clerk, Diane Romans said, "This is the 15th year we have had NNO, we generally have about 500 people. The event is free and we intend to keep that way."
The small-town festival generally has inflatables, pony rides, a little train (pulled by a lawnmower), food, music, poster contests, and more.
The city donates hotdogs, chips, sodas, and icees. A local church commonly brings popcorn. Youth group singing and sometimes karaoke are all part of the two-hour event.
The gala is from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and is located at 69 Browntown Rd, Dutton.
To see a photo montage of last year's NNO in Dutton go to; Dutton Community Library on Facebook and scroll down to Oct. 19, 2022.
For more information about NNO go to natw.org.
