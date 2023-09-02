April through November fresh vegetables and fruits can be found at the Section Farm Market. The produce is grown by a community of local farmers. The Section Community farm is supplied by 16 families in the area who follow the Mennonite faith. They work together as a co-op. The market opened in April 2022.
Their goal is to supply fresh, home-grown fruits and vegetables to the area while providing a source of income for their families. They endeavor to raise their crops in a safe, responsible way by making use of cover crops, barnyard manure, and compost to build up and maintain the land. They do not knowingly raise any crops that have been genetically altered.
The variety of produce includes over 30 different crops. At the market a pamphlet is offered showing the approximate time period each crop will become ready for purchase. As all farmer’s know there are always seasons when certain crops do not yield due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
Jams and jellies are made from fresh fruits, some grown on the farm or purchased locally. They do not use artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. The product is thickened with fruit pectin. The regular is sweetened with pure cane sugar. The ones labeled “nothing but fruit” are sweetened with white grape juice concentrate.
The honey is harvested from June to autumn and is sold raw (not heated), which makes it more desirable to those who use honey to fight allergies. September is sorghum harvest time. The leaves are stripped from the stalks before pressing. The juice is cooked in a steam heated pan. The molasses is one-hundred percent sorghum, only what comes off the stalk goes into the jar.
Baked breads, cookies, pies and rolls are baked in a wood-fired bake oven. On the day I was there I found zucchini and jalapeno bread. No preservatives are added. Canned goods include tomato products, relishes and pickled products. Homemade lye soap is also available.
The Market is located at 1505 Hwy. 71, Section (approximately one-mile from highway 35). Credit cards and checks are not accepted. The Market is open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.