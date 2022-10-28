HALLOWEEN

Alonna Hughes absolutely loves Halloween.

 Photo | Danielle W. Kirkland

Alonna Hughes has loved Halloween since she was a kid.

“Growing up our school always had the Halloween carnival, and that was something “to get to do.” I loved dressing up for Halloween parties and trick or treating and visiting all of our neighbors,” she said. “We could always count on Ms. Bernice to make popcorn balls and Ms. Zula made homemade fudge.”

