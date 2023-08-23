A co-ed softball tournament will be held at Bynum Park on Sept. 30, where they will raise money towards benefiting Autism Support of Alabama.
The tournament itself will be double elimination, with a $200 registration fee and $15 home run bands with a maximum of three of per team. Games will last 60 minutes with 10 fielder and 12 batters. The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 7 a.m. that morning with the first place receiving championship rings and a 26 oz. Pure NMD2 autism bat while the second place team receives a trophy.
“We’re just trying to raise money for autism. It’s not a very big donated thing and it doesn’t get the recognition that it needs. We’ll make sure that all our proceeds stay local and go to local kids,” Emalie Carter said.
There will also be a kids zone with inflatables, vendors, concessions, raffles and a car show. Entry will be free for the public.
“We’re trying to make it an all day event,” Carter said.
Deadlines for teams is Aug. 25 and deadlines for vendors is Aug. 29. It will cost $15 to set up as a vendor and $5 per car for the car show.
Anyone interested in signing up for the tournament as a team, car show participant or vendor can call Emalie Carter at 256-609-6571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.