When you drive through the community park in Bridgeport, located on Spur Track Circle, you can still see the glory of its younger days. There’s a pool that’s no longer in service where people used to cool off on hot summer days. There’s a tennis court that needs some love and care. But the bones of the place are still good, and 9-year-old Bridgeport resident Leonardo Maffei saw the park’s potential to be something wonderful again.
When Leonardo told his mother, Keri Maffei, about his idea she got on board and helped him get organized.
“When he came up with the idea, I approached the city and asked what they thought about it,” Keri said. “They thought it was a great idea too.”
The first project Leonardo came up with was to fix the old stage up and have kids from the community add their handprint to its walls.
“We put it online and advertised to all the kids in the community that would like to participate so they could come out and make their handprint on Bridgeport’s history, and revitalize this park,” Keri said. “It’s a great park down here.”
After putting the word out, the Maffei family met up with several Bridgeport children on Saturday, July 29. The kids were excited to leave their mark on the park.
Leonardo said he loves to go to the park and he enjoys spending time on the playgrounds there. He was excited to get to work to improve the spot.
“I saw the graffiti here, and I wanted to get rid of it. I thought painting would be a good idea,” he said. “I decided to do this because it will make the stage look prettier, and it will make more people come together in town.”
Before everyone covered their hands in paint, made their hand prints on the wall of the old stage, and then signed their initials, Leonardo spoke to the crowd about the cause of the day.
“We are going to make this wall look prettier,” he told everyone. “We all can paint together, and we all can have fun.”
Keri noted that the stage hasn’t been used recently, but she hopes that can change in the future. And, she and Leonardo hope they can get more people on board with whipping the park back into shape.
“We want to get more interest in the town and bring more people together to have fun events together,” Keri said.
Leonardo, who is starting fourth grade this year, hopes to host another hand-printing day for the children who weren’t able to make it to the Saturday event.
He has other ideas in store for his community as well.
“Leo would like to start a clean-up group to volunteer to clean up litter and fix up the tennis courts,” Keri said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.