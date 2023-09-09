The Rock Zoo has long been a roadside attraction for passersby on County Road 32 in Fackler. There are no enclosures for the animals who inhabit this zoo. They won’t bite, for they are merely works of art spun out of the imagination of members of the Dawson family, beginning with the original zookeeper — Leonard Dawson.
The first animal made its way to the Rock Zoo after a few boulders were placed on Leonard’s property back in the 1970s when County Road 32 was first built.
“He saw the first boulder and thought it looked like a bull,” said Tammy Murphey, Leonard’s granddaughter.
Leonard pondered the boulder’s appearance for a while, and then as his son, Larry Dawson, was digging the foundation for an addition to his home, a special looking rock appeared in the soil.
“He dug up what looked to be the horn for the bull,” Murphey said.
It was then that the idea was solidified. But, the bull needed more than one horn, so Leonard and Larry walked the mountain behind their house together in search of another special rock. When they found one, they cemented both horns to the bull.
As luck would have it, another boulder found its way onto the property during the County Road 32 construction process, and this one just happened to have the likeness of a rooster. Leonard fashioned a rooster’s comb out of cardboard and filled it with cement, fashioning it on top of the rooster’s head. And so, with a bull and a rooster the little zoo was born.
Leonard wanted to get a professional to do the painting on his bull and rooster, but had no luck finding an artist to take the job.
“He decided to just paint them himself, and that was the beginning of it all,” Murphey said.
Leonard passed away in 2003, but Larry did not abandon the rock animals.
“I don’t think it was ever a question for my dad,” Murphey said. “He put a lot of time into it … mowing and moving new rocks to be added. He loved it as much as my grandfather. People came from all around to see the rocks, and occasionally some would stop by my dad’s shop to talk to him about it. My dad enjoyed watching people stop by, so I think he kept it going for the visitors.”
Over the years the zoo grew from just the bull and rooster. Now, there to keep them company, are a bear, a giraffe, an elephant and various sea creatures.
“You’ll also see the American flag, and a cross that says “Jesus loves you,”” Murphey added.
Murphey said one of her favorite memories of the zoo involved her grandfather and a watermelon. Well, sort of.
“I can remember my grandfather talking about painting the watermelon rock and having it behind his house before he moved it to the zoo,” she said. “One of his friends stopped by and wanted a slice of that watermelon. He got the biggest laugh at that, because his friend thought it was real. He told that story many times.”
Sadly, Larry passed away earlier this year after a battle with ALS. The last rock he placed in the zoo with his tractor was to be a turtle. The zoo is such an important piece of the Dawson family’s legacy that the role of zookeeper has merely beed passed on to those he left behind, and Murphey’s husband, Johnny, painted the turtle.
“I hope the Rock Zoo will carry on for many generations,” Murphey said. “To me, it holds a lot of memories. When I was a little girl I would help my grandfather repaint the animals. I’d watch him sit on his front porch and wave at the visitors that passed by, and then I saw my dad as he would enjoy talking to people about the history and how it came to be. The Rock Zoo is just a part of who we are since it’s been there for so long.”
The zoo now has its own website at alabamarockzoo.com. Merchandise is available on the site, with a portion of proceeds going towards the ALS Association.
“The money raised will help with research to find a cure and help raise awareness for ALS,” Murphey said. “The rest of the money will help with the upkeep of the Rock Zoo. It takes a lot of time and paint to keep the animals looking good.”
Murphey said people are welcome to visit anytime during daylight hours.
“People can park on the side of the road, or on the gravel driveway beside the Rock Zoo,” she said. “It’s a place that you can drive to, see some pretty scenery, let the kids have a photo shoot and it won’t cost you anything.”
