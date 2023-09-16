Scottsboro First United Methodist Church is teaming up with Arab FUMC for a friendly competition they are referring to as Souper Friday Night Showdown.
“Rev. Henry Prater, senior pastor at Arab FUMC, and I are both serving in new appointments beginning this year,” said Rev. Corey Burns, senior pastor at Scottsboro FUMC. “When I looked at Scottsboro’s football schedule for this year, I noticed that Scottsboro was playing Arab on September 22, and knowing that Pastor Henry had just been appointed to Arab, I thought it would be really cool if both our United Methodist Churches could come together to place a friendly wager on the game that could serve the immediate needs of our respective communities.”
Burns said Prater came up with the idea to host a canned food drive at each church, making a competition to see which church could collect the most cans.
“We then presented the idea to our church, and they are all on board,” Burns said.
Burns jokes that he and Prater have begun “some good old fashioned trash talking on social media to help spark the desire for our communities to contribute.”
Contributions to the competition will benefit each churches’ food pantry, which serve their communities on a daily basis.
“Of course, depending on the response of the community, if we have an abundance we will share with other local pantries,” Burns said.
The church will begin accepting donations on Sunday, September 17.
“We will collect food items in the narthex of our sanctuary,” Burns said. “During that week, our church office will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until noon on Friday. Everyone (member or not) is welcome to bring canned food donations to the church office.”
After the noon cutoff on Friday, cans will be counted and a winner will be declared.
Burns said Scottsboro and Arab are having a great time with this competition.
“Serving our communities in love should be something that brings us great joy,” he said.
But, the wager of the competition is that the loser has to wear the winner’s colors on game night.
“If we lose, of course, I’ll have to wear that gaudy Arab blue and white, but I’ll have the satisfaction of knowing that our communities came together as the body of Christ to accomplish a common mission to help our neighbors in need,” Burns said. “I’ll feel the same if Scottsboro wins, except I’ll look cooler and blend in better with the hometown fans.”
