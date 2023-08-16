On a Saturday morning, the parking lot of Bynum Complex is full. 19 total teams competed in a charity softball tournament hosted by the Scottsboro Police Department. All money raised would go towards Erik Dohring, who was forced into an early retirement after an early onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
Dohring has been undergoing neurofeedback therapy in order to slow the progress of the disease. However, the treatments are expensive and due to his forced retirement, Dohring was unable to draw full retirement benefits for his 22 years serving in the Scottsboro Police Department.
When the news was shared around the police department, they quickly decided that they wanted to find a way to help Dohring and settled on the idea of hosting a softball tournament.
On the Scottsboro Police Department team, Dohring plays with the team.
“The biggest thing is we got Erik out and got him to come play for us. That makes everything better for all of us,” Detective Zach Randall said.
Throughout the day, all four fields were in use with many spectators at each field. Though a bit of afternoon storms delayed the games for an hour, afterwards they got back to playing and games lasted into the night, with the final game finishing at around 9 p.m. that night, with Dirty South winning the co-ed tournament and Rip City winning the charity tournament.
After the final game, trophies were handed out to the winners and Dohring was presented a check for $12,125, well above what the $8,000 they initially hoped to get.
“We thought the tournament went really well. We exceeded what we thought we would make which was very fortunate for Erik. It turns out we had all hands on deck. We couldn’t have done this without a lot of sponsors, coworkers, friends, family, you name it,” Officer Parker Henegar said. “I’m glad that we could raise this much money and that the community came out. Everyone from city officials, Chief Ron Latimer at the Police Department, he had a big hand in this. Detective Chris McIllwain, some coworkers and I kind of headed this up but without McIllwain, I couldn’t have done it. I’m just blessed for Dohring that the money will be used wisely for his treatments going forward.”
Along with the check, one of Dohring’s family members presented him with a softball, all signed by members of the Scottsboro Police Department team.
“It’s meant a lot. It’s great to see this much support. These people coming out here for a benefit for me is overwhelming… Everything from giving donations or just being supportive and offering assistance, (the support has been) overall positive stuff, I’m very grateful,” Dohring said. “I appreciate (the support). It makes it easier going forward just knowing that I have it.
