The First United Methodist Church welcomed Corey Burns as their new pastor. Burns is a native of Nances Creek, Alabama, graduating from White Plains High School. Burns attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Religion and Asbury Theological Seminary, also serving as a Kern Foundation Scholar Pastor. He is currently studying as a post-graduate student at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois.
Burns is a licensed pastor with the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church. He was appointed to Scottsboro First United Methodist Church in Aug. 1, 2023. Prior to his tenure at the Union, he served Jacksonville First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, Alabama as the Youth Director for three years.
Burns has worked in ministry since 2007, as well as working in sales, media and serving as a bus driver.
Burns’ wife, Billie Jo, is employed at North Jackson High School. Corey and Billie Jo have been married since 2010 and have three daughters, Bailey, 11, and twins Emma and Olivia, who are six.
The Burns family is excited to call Scottsboro home and look forward to getting to know and help serve and grow with this community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.