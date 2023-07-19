Recreational landowners often have multiple management goals for their property and with these come trade-offs towards achieving and balancing wildlife and timber production as well as tax planning questions.
Understanding local timber markets, alternative forest products, how to plan for tax time, and what it may take to enhance the deer, turkey, and other wildlife habitat is important to many new and long-standing forest owners.
Agent and specialists with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System are available to help along the way.
These topics will be discussed at the recreational forest owner’s timber, tax and wildlife workshop sponsored by the Jackson County Farmer’s Federation on Wednesday, July 26 from 9:45 a.m. - 2 p.m. Check-in starts at 9:15 a.m. at the Jackson Co. Farmer’s Federation Building located at 23625 John T. Reid Pkwy, Scottsboro, Alabama 35768.
Indoor presentations will outline considerations that guide management and business decisions for many forested recreational properties. Additionally, an open question and answer session will allow for attendees to ask questions related directly to their goals and property.
Participants must pre-register for $15 by visiting www.aces.edu/go/3427. Registration includes a seat at the presentations and demonstrations, lunch, and printed materials. For questions, contact the Jackson County Extension Office at 256-574-2143.
