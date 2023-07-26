All Scottsboro High School incoming freshmen are encouraged to come to Camp Wildcat tomorrow, Thursday, July 27. This is a great opportunity for freshmen to learn more about what to expect as they begin high school. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m.
Freshmen will meet the Top Cats who will help them throughout the year. The freshmen will be able to pick up their schedules and tour the school. The Top Cats will help the freshmen find their classes so they will be more relaxed on the first day of school.
Camp Wildcat offers freshmen the opportunity to participate in many activities. They will get their first glimpse at a Scottsboro High School Pep Rally as a student. The day concludes at 1:30 p.m.
Lunch will be served. It will be pizza provided by First Baptist Church.
Freshmen do not need to bring anything to Camp Wildcat. Just come ready for a great day with the Top Cats, listed below, and enjoy learning about high school.
This year’s Top Cats include 21 freshmen, 30 juniors, and 30 seniors. The seniors are Jake Benson, Smith Bradford, Ally Campbell, Dylan Chastain, Anna Claire Childress, Calie Daugherty, Karlee Dearholt, Glendy Escobar, Johny Felix, Adela Francisco, River Green, Holland Griggs, Marienne Heikkinen, Alex Holder, Makenna Howes, Emma Johnson, Nancy Jose, Lauren Judge, Cadence Key, Kennedy Key, Tori Lynch, Aracely Mendoza, Hamilton Richardson, Ethan Roberts, Anna Claire Shelton, John Michael Smith, Ramie Staton, Thomas Stewart, Maddie West, and Kyle Wright.
Junior Top Cats are Madison Allen, Judd Black, Lexi Black, Mabry Bonsall, Blair Butler, Ruby Cobb, Anna Claire Crocker, Audrey Frye, Ella Hancock, Will Harrington, John Heikkinen, Kylee Horan, Chloe LaMonica, Jojo Mashburb, Lexi Murphy, John Hollis Myers, Trip Nelson, Bryce Orgill, William Orgill, Arlen Parr, Morgan Perkins, Collin Rogers, Bree Sexton, Tyler Shelton, Jaycie Smith, Brady Strickland, Baylee Sumner, Johnathan Tolliver, Skyler Wharton, and Lucia Zavala.
Sophomore Top Cats are Allyson Anderson, Antonio Brocks, Ashlee Dunsmore, Daisy Eakin, Jayden Gilbert, Tess Griggs, Nora Harbin, Cooper Harding, Lilyan Hardman, Windsor Haston, Lily Haswell, Ella Kate Hogan, Mikey Horan, Lawson Lee, Sawyer McWilliams, Connall Moore, Jordan Moore, Lela Moser, Shila Wadkins, Ella White, and Grace White.
