If you enjoy taking pictures, it is time to get your camera out for the annual Scottsboro Three Arts Club Photography Contest. The annual contest is open to youth and adults. All entries must be the 8x10 size and submitted with the correct information. This year is the 50th anniversary of Art Sunday.
Start today taking pictures then pick your best one(s) for the contest. Pictures may be of people, animals, or objects. This contest is for amateur photographers.
Your pictures should be submitted without a frame, glass, or any type matting. There should be no writing or identification of any kind of the face of your picture. Mounting is not required which helps make entering your picture easier.
For each picture you enter, there must be an entry form attached. Forms are available on the Scottsboro Three Arts Club Facebook page, or you may pick up one to complete when you turn in your photos. Entry forms will be available at all Scottsboro City Schools while there will be flyers in the Jackson County Schools.
If taking a picture of a person, it should be primarily of a person either close up or full length in a flattering manner. If places are your idea for a photo, look at cities, harbors, parks, tourist cites, and remember to look in your own area. When looking for things to photograph, think about objects like bridges, flowers, buildings, barns, and things like that. No digital photo editing is allowed.
Your photos and completed forms along with the $5 entry fee (cash or money order) should be taken to the Scottsboro City Board of Education or the Jackson County Board of Education by August 31. You may also drop your entries off at the cabin in King Caldwell Park between 9 and 11 a.m. on Art Sunday, Sept. 3.
Everyone who submits an entry will receive free admission to Art Sunday. Each entry will be entered for a chance to win an iPad. First place winners of each youth age division will receive a digital camera. The second and third place winners in the youth divisions will receive a Walmart gift card. The top three adult winners will each receive a Walmart gift card. The prizes will be awarded at Art Sunday in the park at 3 p.m.
Following the awarding of prizes, all photos should be picked up. The deadline to pick up all photos will be 4 p.m. on Art Sunday. Any pictures not picked up by 4 p.m. will not be returned. In the event of rain, you will pick up your pictures where they were dropped off.
