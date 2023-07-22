On Aug. 12, the Scottsboro Police Department will hold a softball tournament where all the funds will benefit Erik Dohring, who served at Scottsboro PD for 22 years before being forced into retirement after an early onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
When news of his diagnosis reached the department, they knew they had to do something to help. When they were brainstorming ideas, they remembered a softball tournament they recently participated in and thought it would be a great idea to put a tournament on for Dohring.
“(The tournament idea) just took off. We started talking to people, getting flyers and here we are,” Detective Zach Randall said.
For the tournament, there will be two different events: a co-ed tournament where teams can compete for a cash prize and a charity tournament, where winners will receive a trophy. For the co-ed tournament, there is a $150 fee for the team while the charity tournament requires a $10 donation per player. They’ll also have the concession stands open, with hot dogs, chips, candy and drinks available and gift cards from local businesses to be raffled off throughout the day.
“A ton of local businesses have donated money and gift cards that we can raffle off. Every penny we make is going to go towards Erik and help offset the costs of his treatments,” Randall said.
So far, around 22 teams have registered, with an estimated 12 teams for the co-ed tournament and 10 for the charity tournament, though there’s no limit to how many teams can register, with Randall pointing out that the flier for the event has a ‘?’ where the end should be, simply because they’re not sure how long they’ll be playing.
Any teams interested in competing for the tournament can contact Randall at zac.randall@gmail.com to register, with a deadline for registration being set for Friday, Aug. 4.
“Aside from Erik being a great person and a great asset to the community, for nothing else other than helping somebody, it’s a fun time for family. We’d love for the community to come out and support because Erik has supported the community for so many years. It’d be a good time for everybody to come out and support and I’m sure Erik would appreciate it too,” Randall said.
