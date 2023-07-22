The July 2023 meeting of the Jackson County Historical Association will be at the freight depot, located at 230 North Houston Street in Scottsboro, on Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m. As we close in on the 20th anniversary of saving the depot, Dr. David Campbell, who was closely involved with researching and advocating for the depot, will be the speaker. He will talk about the time in 1995 when the historic freight depot was nearly torn down and his work to restore the depot.
Campbell is a Langston resident, former JCHA president, President of Northeast Alabama Community College for 22 years, father of Emmy-award winning broadcast journalist Jeremy Campbell and husband to Carole Hodges Campbell. The JCHA is looking forward to having him present on a topic of deep interest and pride to their organization.
