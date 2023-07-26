There will be a cover crop meeting on Aug. 8 at the Jackson County Rescue Squad building in Scottsboro. The meeting will be from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and include a lunch sponsored by the Jackson County Young Farmers and Ranchers and the Jackson County Farmers Federation. Speakers will be discussing the role of cover crops in weed control, soil health and crop development. Additionally, cost share opportunities will be discussed on starting with and establishing cover crops. The highlight will be a discussion panel composed of farmers who are actively using cover crops in the row cropping systems.
Cover crops have gained more emphasis in recent years. Historically, they have proved useful for erosion control on marginal and sloping ground as well as a soil building crop when a diverse mixture of cool season grass crops and clovers have been used. They are also now proving useful in weed control where if cover crops are terminated or laid down prior to planting soybeans, corn or other crops, the mat provided by cover crops allows farmers an additional 30 day window for weed control options for herbicide resistant weeds such as pigweed, marestail, water hemp and others.
Registration is free but you must call the Jackson County Extension Office at (256) 574-2143 to register. Please register by August 4, 2023. If you have any accessibility needs, please let us know. This program like all Alabama Extension programs is open to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability or veteran status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.