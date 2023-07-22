Art classes are available in Scottsboro. Darliene Carter teaches senior citizens at the Jackson County Council on Aging. “I’ve been teaching for 15 years,” said Carter. “Every Wednesday I teach a three-hour class from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.”
The medium used is acrylic paint on a wooden canvas. The sizes of canvas vary depending on the project. “I give my students the option to choose what they would like to learn to paint,” said Carter. “I have anywhere from two to 12 students at a time.”
The cost for the class is $35 which includes art supplies. Students who bring their own art supplies pay $20. Carter has been a certified Donna Dewberry artist since 2000.
“Some of the students at the Council on Aging have been with me since I started in 2008,” said Carter. “Others come for just one or two lessons.”
Carter said she is currently working with the Council on Aging to offer a free class in September to showcase what the art class is all about. The Jackson County Council on Aging is located at the Jackson County Park, 146 Rita Williams Drive, Scottsboro. For more information contact Carter at 256-364-2019.
Art lessons are also available at Silver Moon Art Studio, located at 1703 South Broad Street. Christy Wray is the owner. Wray has been an art teacher in the school system for 15 years. An array of artwork is displayed on Facebook (Silver Moon Art Studio) showcasing her Silver Moon Studio students capabilities.
“We have plans for the studio to undergo some transitions very soon,” said Wray. “We are adding a floral shop. This will allow the studio to have more daytime hours when school hours resume. Art supplies will be more accessible. Fliers are at the location that detail the times, dates, and prices of classes that will be available each month.”
Wray teaches art lessons after school hours during the week once school resumes and is interviewing artists to teach art lessons during the day. Many Scottsboro residents have seen Wray’s students work on local businesses around town.
“We do seasonal widow painting around town,” said Wray. “We also are involved in Art in the Park each year.”
The sign on Wray’s business will be undergoing changes as the floral shop is added to the studio. Customers should look for the Silver Moon Logo mentioning both floral and art design. For more information on classes contact Wray at cwray@scottsboroschools.com or messenger her through Facebook.
Bob Ross - “Talent is pursued interest. Anything that you are willing to practice, you can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.