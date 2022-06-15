As the area faces its hottest weather of the year so far, the Scottsboro Electric Power Board (SEPB) and TVA are asking consumers to reduce power usage during a few hours this week.
Power demand is high across the region. As the temperatures increase throughout the week, the need for reliable electricity will, too.
TVA has the resources in place and a detailed plan to meet this tight power supply situation, including purchasing available power from neighboring utilities.
By reducing power usage a few hours a day, consumers can help keep their power bill under control and ensure there is plenty of power available for everyone.
During the hottest hours of the day, between 2-5 p.m. until further notice, turn your thermostat up — even one degree make a difference — and avoid any unnecessary power use.
Other energy-saving tips include:
• Use major appliances in the morning or later at night.
• Turn off lights and unneeded electrical items.
• Keep curtains and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home.
• Use fans to keep air moving in your home.
• Unplug electronics not in use.
• Fire up the outside grill instead of using indoor kitchen appliances.
SEPB and TVA have cut back on power use in its own facilities by adjusting thermostats; reducing lighting and taking other measures to reduce electricity consumption.
