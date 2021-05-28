Last year, when discussing their annual budget, the Jackson County Jail decided to pass on getting new radios. Although the radios were bought over 10 years ago, they still functioned perfectly. Not long after that, they began to stop, one by one.
With this growing issue, Jail Chief Warden Hal Nash went to the Jackson County Commission on Monday in the hopes of correcting this growing problem.
“When they started going bad, they started going one after the other. We’re right now operating with about 50% of the radios at peak performance that we have. The rest of them are beyond repair,” said Nash. “They’re outdated, of course, we’ve been buying batteries and chargers and just the actual equipment will not get out inside the confines of the building. You have to a, being a non-electronic person, I’ll call it a ‘souped-up’ radio to get out of that building and through the building because of all the metal. Regular radios just don’t work.”
For the solution, Nash requested the purchase of 25 radios from Mobile Communications America. Along with the radios, they’d include an antenna to put outside the jail, various items to support the radios and 12 microphones for a total of $14,850.50.
“This is, in my opinion, a great safety concern in the jail because there are dead spots there that the radios that we are using, the ones that are operating don’t get out on because of their age and use of them.”
Nash also stated that though they are purchasing 25 radios, not every officer would get one as there are more than 25 employees in the jail. Some of those 25 radios would also not be used and serve as backups when needed. The new radios would be shifted around to be used at most times. The jail has been borrowing two of these radios for about a month to test how well it would work in the jail.
After hearing of this, the County Commission, at the time in a work session, shifted back into a meeting after clearing their work session agenda in order to approve the purchase of these new radios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.