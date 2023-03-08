A young lady who moved to Alabama several years ago and is an honor student is this week’s outstanding youth. Angelina Blumenstock is a junior at Section High School.
Angelina is an All A student and has been chosen for the Jackson County Junior Leadership Program. She is a member of the FFA (Future Farmers of America), and on the Math Team. She is also the founder of a new club named the Tutoring Club.
This star student is from Germany and has been in Alabama several years. She moved to Section from Huntsville. She is a member of the varsity softball team.
English is Angelina’s favorite school subject. “I like to learn about literature,” she adds.
Angelina is in her second year taking dual enrollment classes. She takes classes through Northeast Alabama Community College.
This young lady would say to freshmen, “Remain calm, keep a steady pace, and don’t get behind on school work.” She would also tell them to branch out and try new hobbies and get involved in school related clubs, sports, and events.
“I like that Section High School offers dual enrollment classes that help me expand and further my education,” she says. She also likes the many sports team available to promote teamwork.
“Section also allows me to explore my interests through founding clubs,” she adds.
Although Angelina is just a junior, she already knows what her plans are once she graduates from high school. She plans to continue her education at the University of Alabama in Huntsville where she will pursue a major in mechanical engineering.
Angelina is talented in writing, painting, dancing, and public speaking. When she has free time, she enjoys reading, writing, playing softball, archery, and hiking.
Angelina is the daughter of Cristina and Brian Hanczyk and has two older sisters, Jessica and Lassandra. She has two dogs named Willow and Lisa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.