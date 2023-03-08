  A young lady who moved to Alabama several years ago and is an honor student is this week’s outstanding youth.  Angelina Blumenstock is a junior at Section High School.

  Angelina is an All A student and has been chosen for the Jackson County Junior Leadership Program.  She is a member of the FFA (Future Farmers of America), and on the Math Team.  She is also the founder of a new club named the Tutoring Club.

