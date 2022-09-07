Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
• Rebecca Lynn Avans, 32 of Stevenson, was arrested on a warrant.
• Raven Drake Bodie, 23 of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Billy Chambers, 59 of Scottsboro, was charged with harassment.
• Austin Tyler Hardeman, 26 of Bryant, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, theft fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Travis Kephart, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Erin Leigh Lervezuk, 44 of Hollywood, was arrested on bond revocation and charged with theft of property fourth degree.
• Estill Joseph Wise, 65 of Tennessee, was charged with public intoxication and assault second degree.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
• Jessie Eden Kelly, 21 of Fort Payne, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathon Lee Mefford, 32 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Vincent Wayne Wilson Jr., 36 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of open container law.
• Melita Walker, 34 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
• Logan Jess Allison, 21, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Patrick Roland Dufault, 32 of Estillfork, was charged with domestic violence harassment.
• Debra Green, 50 of Section, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Colton Cain Hart, 32 of Flat Rock, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Michael Travis Kephart, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Jason Matthew McEntyre, 45 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with obstructing justice using false identity.
• Angel Marie Couch, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Felicia Gail Tiffin, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
MONDAY, SEPT. 5
• Cheyenne Brown, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay and promoting prison contraband third degree.
• Aaron James Clark, 36 of Section, was charged with failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
• Danny Watson, 50 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bob Edward Garrett, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Lauren Rucker, 30 of Fackler, was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Sargent, 39 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Raven Drake Bodie, 23 of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
• April Sanders, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jarred Alan Staten, 21 of Rainsville, was charged with DUI.
• Estill Joseph Wise, 65 of Tennessee, was charged with public intoxication and assault second degree.
• Timothy Thomas Braden, 49 of Section, was charged with DUI, violation of open container law and resisting arrest.
• Nathan Campbell, 43 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a warrant.
• Malik Talley, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Jeremy Wininger, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
• Christopher Lee Smith, 31 of Dutton, was arrested on a warrant.
• Dusten Lee Adams, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
• Felicia Gail Tiffin, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• William Paul Everson, 28 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tamisha Yvette Bryson, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Mario Domingo, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Amanda Joy Garland, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Angel Marie Couch, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
MONDAY, SEPT. 5
• Larry Dempsey, 75 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and failure to appear.
• Benjamin Wilson, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Tidwell Nelson Lee, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
