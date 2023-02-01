This week’s outstanding youth was born in India and came to live in the United States in 2010. Meet Patel is a senior at North Jackson High School.

Meet is an All A student and a red card recipient at the Renaissance (Recognition of Academic Excellence) programs. He is a member of the Beta Club and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society.

