This week’s outstanding youth was born in India and came to live in the United States in 2010. Meet Patel is a senior at North Jackson High School.
Meet is an All A student and a red card recipient at the Renaissance (Recognition of Academic Excellence) programs. He is a member of the Beta Club and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society.
This top student takes dual enrollment classes through Northeast Alabama Community College. He has earned a short term certificate with Google career certificates.
Math is Meet’s favorite school subject.
“I really enjoy math because some of that will help me in my college major,” he adds.
Patel says that his family left their home country to pursue better opportunities in America. “Now that I have been back to India, I really like it there,” he adds.
He visited there last year.
Meet would say to an incoming freshman, “These next four years are going to be the best time you will have. It’s also the most important four years because it helps you decide how your career is going to be.”
“North Jackson High School is great because they always push their kids to be the best,” says Meet. “They want them to do good. The teachers and staff are amazing, and I couldn’t have asked for a better principal.”
This young man is good with technology. He enjoys helping the teachers. Meet likes to travel and explore new things.
Meet was selected as one of the senior attendants in the Mr. And Miss North Jackson High School. These students are those who have received the highest overall averages in their class.
Meet is already planning his future after his high school graduation this spring. He plans to attend either the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga or the University of Alabama in Huntsville. He will be majoring in computer engineering.
Meet is the son of ViPal Patel and DiPa Patel.
