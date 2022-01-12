Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
• Scott Wayne Parson, 51 of Ider, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to pay.
FRIDAY, JAN. 7
• Ezzard James Cheatom Jr., 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathan Paul Corbitt, 45, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Jonathan Howell, 39 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with attempt to elude.
• Joseph Channing Johnson, 25 of Paint Rock, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Harold Edward McCrary, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Joshua Adam Pritchett, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with six counts of failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Christian James Street, 24 of Tennessee, was arrested on a court order.
• Ashley Anne Williamson, 38 of Bryant, was charged with trafficking marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremy Mack Williamson, 41 of Bryant, was charged with trafficking marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Dean Wynne, 32, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
SATURDAY, JAN. 8
• Mark Raymond Brown, 33 of Macedonia, was ordered to serve 24 hours in county jail.
• Shannon Ceresa Hall, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering prosecution second degree.
• Cedrick Eugene Kelly, 37 of Arab, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amanda Leigh Lassiter, 36 of Owens Cross Roads, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Leland Tyran Moser, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Christopher Wallace, 37 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
SUNDAY, JAN. 9
• Tony Lee Lester, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with seven counts of failure to pay.
• Zachery Nichols, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Derrick William York, 39 of Pisgah, was arrested on a judge’s order.
MONDAY, JAN. 10
• Nikisha Worley, 21 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tabatha Marie Mitchell, 29 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Tyler Holt, 25 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brandy Nicole Cook, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Carol Anne Cisco, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
• Letha Camille Prince, 52 of Grant, was arrested on a judge’s order.
FRIDAY, JAN. 7
• Bradley Aaron Ferguson, 22 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Jordan Brock Marona, 24 of Pisgah, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Ezzard James Cheatom Jr., 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Marcel Andre Holley, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
SATURDAY, JAN. 8
• Amanda Marie Proctor, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault with bodily fluids.
MONDAY, JAN. 10
• Nashid Adanandus, 36 of Georgia, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Colton Wininger, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
TUESDAY, JAN. 11
• Ronald Thomas Kainer, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
