Northeast Alabama Community College has requested approval to build an on-campus softball stadium and start a fast-pitch softball program at the college, NACC president Dr. David Campbell announced Thursday.
“This is a first step. It is our belief that given the popularity of women’s softball in our area and in the state and given the quality of players that we have in our area, this would be quite a success,” Campbell said in a news release.
During a live interview with WWIC Radio 1050 AM Thursday morning, Campbell tentatively set the target date for the first NACC softball game to be played in spring 2024.
“The proposal and stadium must be officially approved, the team organized and the stadium built. There are a lot of hurdles in this process, such as the rising cost of construction. However, I would love to see this all in place in a couple of years,” Campbell said. “But we will see.”
Construction of a stadium must be approved by the Alabama Community College System and the ACCS Board of Trustees.
“We must show that we are fiscally capable of adding the softball program and the stadium,” Campbell said. “I am confident that we can do this.”
If approved, construction would take approximately one year. Campbell said the college has the funds to cover the cost of a “state of the art” $5.2 million stadium, adding the stadium would have a turf field. NACC plans to allow area high schools use of the stadium and for the college to conduct summer softball camps and clinics for the community.
The stadium would be constructed just south of the college’s walking/nature trail. The trail goes around a four-acre lake on the NACC campus.
NACC discontinued athletics in the 1980s before venturing back into athletics in 2017 when it created its men’s and women’s golf teams. NACC is one of several colleges in the Alabama Community College System, joining Gadsden State, Calhoun and Northwest Shoals among others, that have recently started/restarted or announced plans to start/restart athletic programs.
If construction of the NACC softball stadium is approved, the softball program’s head coach would be hired and begin the recruiting process of potential players while stadium construction is underway.
NACC softball would compete in the Alabama Community College Conference and the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I, the organization’s highest classification.
“Look at the history of women’s softball teams in our area and the success of individuals,” Campbell said. “We have champions in our area, and we want them to play against the best competition out there.”
