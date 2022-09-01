Northeast Alabama Community College has requested approval to build an on-campus softball stadium and start a fast-pitch softball program at the college, NACC president Dr. David Campbell announced Thursday.

“This is a first step. It is our belief that given the popularity of women’s softball in our area and in the state and given the quality of players that we have in our area, this would be quite a success,” Campbell said in a news release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.