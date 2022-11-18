On Thursday morning, many gathered by the future site of Whataburger. Scottsboro City Council President Richard Bailey shared the story of how the site was found, saying that he took MWB Restaurants President and CEO John Reno around town in his truck one day before finding the site.

“I kind of had an understanding of what was going to happen at the intersection here and when we heard some of the plans with the ALDOT improvement, the stop light and when we looked at the accessibility and traffic patterns, we thought it would be a great fit,” Reno said.

