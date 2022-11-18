On Thursday morning, many gathered by the future site of Whataburger. Scottsboro City Council President Richard Bailey shared the story of how the site was found, saying that he took MWB Restaurants President and CEO John Reno around town in his truck one day before finding the site.
“I kind of had an understanding of what was going to happen at the intersection here and when we heard some of the plans with the ALDOT improvement, the stop light and when we looked at the accessibility and traffic patterns, we thought it would be a great fit,” Reno said.
When discussing what interested them in Scottsboro, Reno simply stated that Scottsboro fit the core customer demographic as well as being located in a good spot to “bridge” their other restaurants around the area.
Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy, wearing a black hat with the Whataburger “W” on the front, seemed excited to see the growth in Scottsboro and Jackson County continuing to grow.
“Folks, we’re looking at 100 new jobs in Scottsboro and Jackson County, that’s huge, let’s turn some dirt,” McCamy said.
Reno stated that Whataburger is looking to open in early May and that while they’re not looking to fill line-level jobs yet, they are beginning to look at operating partner and manager roles for the location.
“I’m just excited to get here, get in the community and get going,” MWB Restauarants Operations Support Manager Andrew Lanyon said.
