During Tuesday’s State of the State address, in Scottsboro, Gov. Kay Ivey spoke at length about the growth seen in Alabama during the past couple of years.
“I’m proud of the progress that we’ve made over the past four years. When our prison system went unaddressed for decades and resulted in serious challenges, we found a way towards a solution. When our roads and bridges were in desperate need of improvements, we found a way to make significant progress all around the state and when our federal government overreached, we found a way to fight back and win,” Ivey said. “From our outdated prison systems, to our aging roads and bridges, to (Washington, D.C.) being D.C., we put our heads together and asked, ‘how can we solve this?’”
From there, Ivey opened more into the improvements made to the roads and bridges across Alabama and reminded those in attendance of the recently announced $40 million being raised for more road and bridge projects for cities and counties across the state.
Ivey then announces that Alabama, economically, is in a very good state, declaring “our preliminary numbers for 2021 are looking so strong, you wouldn’t even know we were in the middle of a pandemic.” During Ivey’s term as governor, 55,000 quality jobs have been created, helping boost these economic numbers.
“Clearly, momentum is on our side and let me be clear, we’re not letting up any time soon,” Ivey said.
Ivey spoke of the incoming American Rescue Plan Act funds and how the state plans to wisely utilize these one-time funds. Ivey expressed her interest in using these funds to improve Alabama statewide broadband connectivity, water and sewer infrastructure, hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities.
“We will continue tackling old problems and now we must ask ourselves, ‘how can we prepare Alabama for what’s to come next,’” Ivey said.
Ivey then spoke at length about education, calling it the single-most important issue in both the state and the nation
“Education is the key for everything that we do. It’s how we attract industry, it’s how we keep our citizens productive, it’s how we revive small towns, it’s how we can boast about our second-to-none workforce. It’s literally at the root of the future of our state and it is imperative that we laser in all our efforts to ensure that every child has the ability to get their mind to it and reach their dreams,” Ivey said. “South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott last year said and I quote, ‘Education is the closest thing to magic in America,’ and I couldn’t agree more.”
Ivey spoke on the importance of the Alabama Literacy Act, which will require all students to be reading at or above grade level by the end of the third grade. Ivey also stressed the importance of students being able to focus on math, science, history and writing and announced plans to implement grants for failing elementary schools, with each grant being customized to best meet each school’s need.
“We must no longer accept the existence of a failing school. If we don’t give our children our best and make meaningful changes to our education system, we will hurt our state,” Ivey said.
To wrap up her address, Ivey reassured that she is confident in the direction the state is currently moving.
“If we work together to lay the groundwork for tomorrow, I am confident that our best days are still ahead of us, so let’s not waste a moment,” Ivey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.