Woodville Union Cemetery is beginning a new tradition this year, participating in Wreaths Across America, an annual national event where wreaths are laid across veteran graves.
It will take place Saturday, Dec. 18, beginning at 11 a.m.
“We feel really honored to participate,” said Jim Butler, president of the Woodville Union Cemetery Association. “We’ve had a lot of interest. We have people coming from quite a distance to participate.”
Butler said the cemetery association has identified 169 veterans buried there.
“There are veterans from the War of 1812 and forward buried there,” said Butler.
Butler said family members present will place wreaths first, then volunteers will place the remainder.
It is being sponsored by Heroes of King’s Mountain, a DAR chapter in Guntersville.
Butler said donations have allowed for the purchase of the wreaths.
“We got over 100 percent,” he said. “We hope to make it an annual event.”
Butler added that there is a lot of community interest.
“We are excited,” he said. “We are looking forward to it.”
The wreaths will remain on the graves until Jan. 15, 2022, Butler said.
